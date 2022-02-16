Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Financial

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Engagesmart stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,728. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

