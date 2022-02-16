Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Raymond James

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 51.19% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.
ESMT opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71.
Engagesmart Company Profile
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
