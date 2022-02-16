Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Price Target Raised to €17.00

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. 93,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,691. Engie has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.