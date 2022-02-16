EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.67. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 13,258 shares changing hands.
The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -118.42%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 3.07.
About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)
EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.
