EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) PT Lowered to GBX 34

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 37 ($0.50) to GBX 34 ($0.46) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF remained flat at $$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

