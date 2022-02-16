Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Enstar Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGR traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $274.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $206.55 and a 1 year high of $275.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.98.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.