Entergy (ETR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ETR stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $1,678,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

