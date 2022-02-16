Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

