Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 115610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

