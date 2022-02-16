Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 115610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a market capitalization of C$18.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10.
About Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS)
