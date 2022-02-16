Envista (NYSE:NVST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.66

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 12052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

NVST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Get Envista alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $178,206.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,222 shares of company stock worth $4,251,512. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Envista by 966.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Envista by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Envista by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000.

Envista Company Profile (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.