EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $155.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00044366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.50 or 0.07039830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,743.25 or 1.00422388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00049436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00051810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

