Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.500-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.Equifax also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.080-$2.180 EPS.

NYSE EFX opened at $221.73 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Equifax by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 681.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

