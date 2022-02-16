Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.500-$8.800 EPS.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $221.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.49. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Equifax by 681.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

