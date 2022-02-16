Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Declares Dividend Increase – $3.10 Per Share

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 3.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87.

Equinix has increased its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Equinix has a payout ratio of 128.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equinix to earn $26.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $673.99. 29,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,541. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $763.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $796.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,346 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Edward Jones cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.88.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

