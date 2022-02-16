Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.870-$29.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.16 billion.Equinix also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

EQIX traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $673.58. 451,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,096. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $763.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $796.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $875.00 to $865.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $863.88.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,346 shares of company stock worth $15,112,776. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1,060.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

