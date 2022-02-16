Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $22,412,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 444,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

