Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 16th (AAWW, ACCO, ALE, AVGO, BKD, BTG, CLR, CRPJY, DAC, DENN)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 16th:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

B2gold (NYSE:BTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (CR Power) is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Thermal Power; Renewable Energy; and Coal Mining. Thermal Power is CR Power’s strategic development priority, focusing on developing large-scale coastal thermal power plants, heat and power cogeneration plants, and coal-electricity integration projects. CR Power maintains the position of an industry leader as it continuously improves energy utilization efficiency and reduces emission. Renewable Energy segment is engaged in wind power generation, hydroelectric power generation and photovoltaic power generation, as well as the sales of electricity. Coal Mining segment is engaged in the mining of coal mines, as well as the sales of coal. CR Power’s coal business, mainly located in Shanxi, Henan, Hunan, Jiangsu, Inner Mongolia, Guizhou and other provinces, produces, processes and also distributes high-quality coal resources. “

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.