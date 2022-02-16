Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 16th (AA, AB, ABSI, ACIU, ACVA, ADSE, AFMD, AFN, KEY, SDE)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 16th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Ads-Tec Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$39.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$31.00 target price on the stock.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$8.25.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$67.50 target price on the stock.

