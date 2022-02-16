Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 16th (AZN, CETX, DB1, DHER, GAIA, MC, MGP, MLVF, MNRL, MVBF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 16th:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 8,800 ($119.08) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

was given a €175.00 ($198.86) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €130.00 ($147.73) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €889.00 ($1,010.23) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. By leveraging their proprietary expertise in nitric oxide (NO) donation and other technologies, they are developing an extensive portfolio of novel product candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma. Their portfolio includes three programs in development including NCX 470 for intraocular pressure lowering, based on their proprietary NO-donating research platform and NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of the well-established molecule fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Their research activities are focused on novel future generation NO-donors including NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors and NO-donating soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators (in partnership with Ironwood). “

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €196.00 ($222.73) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) was given a €47.00 ($53.41) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,700 ($63.60) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

