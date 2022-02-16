Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as high as C$0.45. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 338,854 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$128.43 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00.

About Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD)

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia.

