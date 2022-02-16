Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as high as C$0.45. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 338,854 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$128.43 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00.
About Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD)
