ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Trading Up 2.1%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 7,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 39,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17.
ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERYP)
ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.