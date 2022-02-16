ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Trading Up 2.1%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 7,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 39,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in ERYTECH Pharma by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,314,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 689,656 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERYP)

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

