Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Shares Up 12.7%

Shares of Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) shot up 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.25 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.42). 177,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 488,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.37).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £45.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04.

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

