Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,086,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,512. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 69,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,029,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 39,833 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

