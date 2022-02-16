Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,086,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,512. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 69,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,029,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 39,833 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.