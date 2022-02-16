Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,673 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Essex Property Trust worth $124,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after buying an additional 492,450 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,216,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,920,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,161,000 after purchasing an additional 167,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.88.

Shares of ESS opened at $318.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.22. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.63 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.32%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.