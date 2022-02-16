Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44,732.00

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00038353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00105837 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

