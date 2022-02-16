Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.42 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002972 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $20.10 million and $1.42 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00045038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.28 or 0.07175300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,309.94 or 1.00160413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00049994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00052586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

