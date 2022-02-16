Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading Down 6.2%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $138.52 and last traded at $139.07. Approximately 65,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,458,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.24.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.21.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,587,943. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,554,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after acquiring an additional 110,996 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Etsy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Etsy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

