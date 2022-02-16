Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Euro Tech by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 58,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Euro Tech by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Euro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.