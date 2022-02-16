Everest (ID) Price Tops $0.23

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Everest has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a market cap of $27.12 million and $161,750.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00045038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.28 or 0.07175300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,309.94 or 1.00160413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00049994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00052586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

