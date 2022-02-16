Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $331.00 to $340.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Everest Re Group traded as high as $304.05 and last traded at $303.23, with a volume of 684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $300.63.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,887 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 238,979 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 342.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,557,000 after purchasing an additional 159,814 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 29.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

