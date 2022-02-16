EverQuote Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,441 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,322% compared to the typical daily volume of 242 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $498.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.10. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $54.96.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $335,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 373,537 shares of company stock worth $5,390,060 and sold 22,169 shares worth $343,152. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.