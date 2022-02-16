Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on ES shares. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.14.

ES traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $81.65. 2,374,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.93. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 654,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,317,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

