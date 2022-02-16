Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Eversource Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.000-$4.170 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.00-$4.17 EPS.

ES traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,989. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average of $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 654,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

