Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after buying an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 79.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,943,000 after buying an additional 1,153,524 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $73,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average of $86.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.