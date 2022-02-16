Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. Eversource Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.000-$4.170 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.14.

NYSE ES traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $81.65. 2,374,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.06%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,051,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

