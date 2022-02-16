Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott Sells 1,839 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.80 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

