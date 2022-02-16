Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Exact Sciences worth $28,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.
EXAS stock opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.80 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.19.
About Exact Sciences
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
