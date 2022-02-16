Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) SVP Sarah Condella Sells 938 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $78.38. 1,568,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,444. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

