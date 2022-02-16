Exeedme Tops One Day Volume of $1.52 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $20.78 million and $1.52 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.25 or 0.07101081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,967.64 or 0.99933512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.