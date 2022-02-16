Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to post sales of $200.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the highest is $200.70 million. Exterran posted sales of $151.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $644.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $644.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $798.80 million, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $834.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Exterran news, CFO David Alan Barta bought 6,800 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the second quarter valued at $416,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 456.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 52,657 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 2.3% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 133,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 14.0% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

EXTN opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.22. Exterran has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

