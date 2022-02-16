extraDNA (XDNA) Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a total market cap of $169,258.54 and approximately $18,506.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,929.83 or 1.00011405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00064940 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.49 or 0.00267487 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00154159 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.00309732 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001265 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001418 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.