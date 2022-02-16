Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $19.23. 12,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,520,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTCH. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

