FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.36 million.

FARO Technologies stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.12. 60,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.75 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after purchasing an additional 68,522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 338,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

