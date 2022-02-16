FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.08)-$0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $80-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.36 million.FARO Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$0.120 EPS.
FARO Technologies stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.12. 60,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.47. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.75 and a 1 year high of $97.88.
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.02 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
