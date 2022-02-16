Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.600-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.98 million.Fastly also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.130 EPS.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.89.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.93. 7,491,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,373. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fastly by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

