Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -($0.15-0.13) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $97-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.98 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

FSLY stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.93. 5,808,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $97.98.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.89.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Fastly by 1,223.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 126,708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

