Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

NYSE FSLY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.93. 5,808,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,763. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07. Fastly has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 1,223.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 126,708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.