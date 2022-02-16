Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.98 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.93. 7,491,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,265. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. Fastly has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $97.98.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastly by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fastly by 1,223.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 126,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fastly by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,049,000 after purchasing an additional 80,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

