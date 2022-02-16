Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Down 6.3%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.51 and last traded at $35.51. 31,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,407,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41.

In related news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $192,342.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,277,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,686,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after acquiring an additional 762,832 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,918,000 after acquiring an additional 624,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,255,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

