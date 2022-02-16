Federico Grossi Sells 375 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $17,036.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $15,210.00.

Shares of APLS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.53. 447,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,748. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 543,529 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108,437.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 47,339 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $7,549,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.